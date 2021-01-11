Zymeworks Highlights 2020 Achievements and Announces Corporate Priorities

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today highlighted its key accomplishments in 2020 and updated its corporate priorities.

“2020 was a leap forward for our lead clinical program in terms of a potential first approval and future approvals,” said Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., President and CEO at Zymeworks. “The launch of our first pivotal trial and achievement of Breakthrough Therapy designation for zanidatamab mark important milestones towards our accelerated commercialization strategy, and our new clinical partnerships further strengthen zanidatamab’s broad therapeutic profile. 2021 promises to be a data-rich year for both zanidatamab and ZW49 as we continue to demonstrate their potential to become foundational therapies in the treatment of HER2-expressing cancers.”