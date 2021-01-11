 

Advanced Energy Expands Market-Leading RF Power Generator to Meet Critical Needs of Semiconductor and Industrial Manufacturers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions – today expands its flagship Paramount RF (radio frequency) power generator product family with the introduction of the new Paramount HP 10013 power generator.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005429/en/

The Paramount HP 10013 power generator broadens Advanced Energy's flagship Paramount product family, delivering higher power to speed processes and improve yield for semiconductor and industrial manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Paramount HP 10013 power generator broadens Advanced Energy's flagship Paramount product family, delivering higher power to speed processes and improve yield for semiconductor and industrial manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for semiconductor and industrial thin film applications, Paramount HP 10013 builds on AE’s industry-leading power delivery systems for plasma applications, including conductor etch, dielectric etch, deposition, sputtering and ion implantation. The Paramount HP 10013 adds higher power 10 kW capabilities to the Paramount 13.56 MHz platform, with the ability to deliver high impulse energy with low average power for accurate and repeatable pulsed power. The higher power increases plasma density and ion energy that enable faster and deeper etching and faster deposition processes, addressing the requirements for leading-edge high aspect ratio devices and new emerging applications.

“With ICs now a part of nearly every product in consumer, entertainment, manufacturing, computing, transportation and many other markets, our industry is faced with a much wider range of applications, as well as challenges, for precision process power,” said Peter Gillespie, senior vice president, semiconductor and computing products, Advanced Energy. “AE’s Paramount product family pioneered pulsing RF with the industry’s first commercially viable, all-digital RF power supplies. By introducing the higher power solution, AE enables our customers’ innovation in creating more complex, three-dimensional architectures and new materials.”

The Paramount platform’s digital architecture provides precise power management and streamlines new function integration without the need for hardware changes. Full digital control provides dynamic, real-time detection of plasma changes and delivers high-power output with repeatable performance. The digital interface enables synchronization with other RF power generators and provides seamless connection to AE’s market-leading line of Navigator and Navigator II digital matching networks, together, the most widely used plasma power delivery solution in the semiconductor industry.

For detailed technical specifications, visit the Paramount family product page.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

Advanced Energy Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Energy Expands Market-Leading RF Power Generator to Meet Critical Needs of Semiconductor and Industrial Manufacturers Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions – today expands its flagship Paramount RF (radio frequency) power generator product family with the introduction of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Advanced Energy Acquires Versatile Power
05.01.21
Advanced Energy to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
14.12.20
Advanced Energy Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend Program
14.12.20
Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies With New CoolX3000