Clovis Oncology Announces Preliminary Product Revenues for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Clovis Oncology , Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) today announced its preliminary, unaudited global product revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The financial information presented in this news release may be adjusted as a result of completion of customary quarterly review and audit procedures.

$43.0M - $43.5M in estimated Rubraca global product revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $38.8M for Q3 2020 and $39.3M for Q4 2019; U.S. product revenues of approximately $36.3M - $36.7M and E.U. of $6.5M - $6.8M Highest quarterly global and E.U. product revenues to date

$164.2M -$164.7M in estimated Rubraca product revenues for FY 2020 compared to $143.0M for FY 2019

Approximately $240M in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 which is expected to fund the Company’s operating plan into early 2023 based on current revenue and expense forecasts

Clovis plans to discuss these results with investors this week at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which is being held virtually January 10-14, 2021.

“We are pleased with our strong finish to a challenging year, including achieving record quarterly and annual sales,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “We believe we have set the stage for an important year in 2021, as we seek to continue to grow Rubraca sales and advance our pipeline, including plans to report top-line ATHENA monotherapy data in the second half of the year, initiate a clinical development program for FAP-2286 in the first half of the year, and show initial efficacy data for the LIO-1 lucitanib and Opdivo combination trial at a medical meeting this year.”

Clovis Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12

Clovis’ President and CEO, Patrick J. Mahaffy, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation/Q&A session can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at clovisoncology.com. Approximately 24 hours following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.