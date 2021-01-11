Intercontinental Exchange Announces Bakkt to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced that Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the transformative digital asset marketplace launched in 2018 by ICE and a marquee group of investors and strategic partners, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”).

The business combination between Bakkt and VIH values the combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion and is expected to result in over $500 million of cash on the combined company’s balance sheet, reflecting a contribution of up to $207 million of cash held in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ trust account, and a $325 million concurrent private placement (PIPE) of Class A common stock of the combined company, priced at $10.00 per share, including a $50 million commitment from ICE. The newly combined company will be renamed Bakkt Holdings, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.