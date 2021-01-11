Gabelli Equity Trust Appoints Additional Teammates as Portfolio Managers

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Gabelli said, “We are delighted to have our teammates join the Gabelli Equity Trust team. They all have excellent foundations in Gabelli research, which will make them valuable additions to help our team find investments that meet the objectives of (y)our Fund.”

GAMCO Investors, Inc., (NYSE: GBL) announces the appointment of Ian Lapey, Joseph Gabelli, Gustavo Pifano, Sara Wojda, Ashish Sinha and Hendi Susanto to the investment team of the Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) (the “Fund”) effective January 1, 2021.

Ian Lapey joined the firm in 2018 and is the portfolio manager of The Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund and co-portfolio manager of The Gabelli ESG Fund. Prior to joining the firm, he was a partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC and before that a partner and portfolio manager at Third Avenue Management alongside Marty Whitman. Ian was subsequently named sole portfolio manager of Third Avenue Management in 2012. He began his career as a staff accountant for Ernst & Young as a CPA (inactive). Ian holds a BA in economics from Williams College, an MBA in finance and statistics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and an MS in accounting from Northeastern University.

Joseph Gabelli has served as a portfolio manager of the Mighty Mites Fund since May 1, 2018. From 2008 until June 2017, Joseph was an equity research analyst covering the global food and beverage industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. and its affiliate, Associated Capital Group. He began his career with Integrity Capital Management, a Boston-based equity hedge fund. Joseph holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean's Honors and Distinction.

Gustavo Pifano is assistant vice president of research and covers the industrial and consumer sectors with a focus on small-cap companies. He is based in London and joined the firm in 2008. Gustavo holds a BBA in finance from University of Miami and an MBA from University of Oxford Said Business School.

Sara Wojda joined the firm in 2014 as a research analyst and covers the diagnostics and life sciences industries. Since moving to London in 2018, she has expanded the firm’s global healthcare coverage and assisted with the Gabelli UK-based funds. Sara graduated summa cum laude from Babson College with a B.S. in Business Management, double majoring in Economics and Accounting.

Ashish Sinha joined GAMCO UK in 2012 as a research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Sinha was a research analyst at Morgan Stanley in London for seven years and covered European technology, mid-caps, and business services. Currently Mr. Sinha is a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC and an Assistant Vice President of GAMCO Asset Management UK. Mr. Sinha has a BSBA degree from the Institute of Management Studies and an MB from IIFT.

Hendi Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as the lead technology research analyst. He currently is a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC and a Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, an MS from M.I.T. and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

About the Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.0 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

