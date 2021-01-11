 

Seer Signs Commercial Agreement to Provide Complete End-to-End Solution for Unbiased, Deep, Rapid and Large-Scale Proteomics

Combination of Thermo Fisher’s market leading Orbitrap mass spectrometer portfolio with Seer Proteograph Product Suite to expand availability of end-to-end proteomics in new markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science, for Seer to offer Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap Eclipse Tribid and Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometry systems. The agreement will enable Seer to offer the Orbitrap platform in combination with its Proteograph Product Suite to provide its customers with a complete workflow, which aims to expand the proteomics market and accelerate adoption of unbiased, deep, large-scale proteome analysis, particularly among those who are adding proteomics capabilities, such as genomics and multi-omics researchers and companies.

The Proteograph Product Suite comprises Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, an automation instrument, and software that enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, and depth and breadth of data. Coupled with the Orbitrap Eclipse Tribid and the Orbitrap Exploris 480 systems, which offer high resolution mass spectrometry at scale, this solution has the potential to enable customers across a range of applications to arrive at novel proteomics insights using optimized protocols designed for unbiased and deep proteome analysis with high reproducibility and ease of use.
        
“We believe that enabling unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale proteomics across a range of markets and applications is critical to advancing our understanding of biology and its application to medicine”, said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer for Seer. “By providing our customers with a complete end-to-end solution that couples our Proteograph Product Suite with Thermo Fisher’s highly sensitive and most advanced Orbitrap mass spectrometry systems, we can expand the use of proteomics in conjunction with genomics. We believe this is both a significant opportunity and unmet need. We look forward to partnering with Thermo Fisher to expand the use of proteomics studies, deepening biological insights and their medical application.”

