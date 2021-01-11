Seer Signs Commercial Agreement to Provide Complete End-to-End Solution for Unbiased, Deep, Rapid and Large-Scale Proteomics

Combination of Thermo Fisher’s market leading Orbitrap mass spectrometer portfolio with Seer Proteograph Product Suite to expand availability of end-to-end proteomics in new markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science, for Seer to offer Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap Eclipse Tribid and Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometry systems. The agreement will enable Seer to offer the Orbitrap platform in combination with its Proteograph Product Suite to provide its customers with a complete workflow, which aims to expand the proteomics market and accelerate adoption of unbiased, deep, large-scale proteome analysis, particularly among those who are adding proteomics capabilities, such as genomics and multi-omics researchers and companies.

