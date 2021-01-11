 

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Also Announces Expanded Management Team and New Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX), a publicly traded business development company, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $15 million in share repurchases.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase from time to time its common stock in open market or other transactions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will be determined by the Company, based on its evaluation of market and business conditions, share price, and other factors. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of common shares, and may be discontinued at any time.

"This important decision reflects management’s focus on increasing shareholder value," said David Lorber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PhenixFIN. "Given the Company’s current liquidity position and the current discount at which the shares trade, we feel approving a share buy-back program expands opportunities available to drive NAV accretion."

The Company also announced that its senior management team is in place along with David Lorber (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ellida McMillan (Chief Financial Officer). Jeff Dombcik has been hired as a Senior Portfolio Strategist and Therese Dyman as Controller. Mr. Dombcik was most recently with Benefit Street Partners and Ms. Dyman was most recently with Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Additionally, the Company announced the operation of a new website, www.phenixfc.com, to reflect the new name of the Company. The Company’s amended code of ethics and charters have been posted to the website. Shareholders are referred to this website for any future amendments to or waivers of these documents.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company’s common stock.

There is no assurance that the market price of the Company’s shares, either absolutely or relative to net asset value, will increase as a result of any share repurchases, or that the program will enhance shareholder value over the long-term.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN (formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation) is a Business Development Company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market that provides long-term debt and equity capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of companies in a variety of industries. For additional information about PhenixFIN, please visit PhenixFIN’s website at WWW.PHENIXFC.COM.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO THE INHERENT UNCERTAINTIES IN PREDICTING FUTURE RESULTS AND CONDITIONS. FURTHERMORE, PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS. IN ADDITION TO THE FACTORS DISCUSSED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, OTHER FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS AND CONDITIONS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM EXPECTATIONS ARE CONTAINED IN THE COMPANY'S PERIODIC FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.


PhenixFIN Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program Also Announces Expanded Management Team and New WebsiteNEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX), a publicly traded business development company, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Medley Capital Corporation Announces Transfer of Listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ Global Market