 

Nemaura Medical To Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference

LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces that CEO Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D. will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021, through close of business January 14, 2021. For those interested in viewing Dr. Chowdhury’s presentation, registration can be accessed here.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and is expected to be launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product.  

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT in the US, risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT digital health, and sugarBEAT. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The FDA reserves the right to re-evaluate their decision that proBEAT qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com 


