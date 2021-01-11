 

Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call

11.01.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com. The Company will also host a quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (844) 467-8153

Dial-in (International): (270) 855-8732

Conference ID: 1046889

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact  Media Contact
David Martin Jay Cooney
717.612.5628 717.730.3683
damartin@harsco.com jcooney@harsco.com

 


