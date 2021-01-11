Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call

CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com. The Company will also host a quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts