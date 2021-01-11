 

Denny’s Corporation Releases Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported selected preliminary and unaudited results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2020.

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I continue to be impressed with how resilient and steadfast our teams are in their commitment to serving our guests. Denny’s operators have maintained a dedicated focus on health and safety protocols while embracing innovative solutions such as curbside ordering, outdoor dining where permitted, and testing two new virtual brands in an environment challenged by mandated restrictions. With increasing distribution of vaccines, newly passed fiscal stimulus that should benefit our franchisees, and the ongoing resolve of our operators, I am confident that Denny’s is well-positioned to continue navigating through the pandemic in an effective manner while preparing for future growth.”

2020 Preliminary Results

Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales** for 2020 Fiscal Periods:

Fiscal Year 2020: (31%)1
Q1: (6%) Q2: (57%) Q3: (34%) Q4: (33%)1
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec1
3% 2% (19%) (76%) (65%) (41%) (39%) (35%) (28%) (26%) (27%) (41%)

1. Preliminary results

Domestic Same-Store Sales** and Domestic Average Units for 2020 Fiscal Periods
(Open Dining Rooms vs Closed Dining Rooms):

  Q2 Q3 Q4
  Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec1
Open Dining Rooms (74%) (47%) (33%) (36%) (29%) (24%) (24%) (23%) (26%)
  2 222 1,087 1,244 1,044 1,127 1,289 1,239 891
                   
Closed Dining Rooms (76%) (69%) (68%) (55%) (47%) (39%) (33%) (42%) (61%)
  1,060 938 327 237 444 369 207 256 586
                   
Temporary Closures 480 378 120 47 35 22 19 20 31

1. Preliminary results

Domestic Capacity Restrictions as of December 30, 20201:

  Number of Units % of Domestic System
75% Capacity or Social Distancing 435 57%
50% - 66% Capacity 346
25% - 33% Capacity 78
Off-Premise Only 587 39%
No Restrictions 15 1%
Temporarily Closed 43 3%
Total 1,504 100%

1. Preliminary results

In 2020, Denny’s opened 20 restaurants, including 8 international locations, and closed 73 restaurants, bringing the year-end total restaurant count to 1,650. In addition, 22 remodels were completed during fiscal 2020, including two at company restaurants.

During the fourth quarter, the Company paid down $20.0 million on its revolving credit facility, resulting in an outstanding balance of $210.0 million as of December 30, 2020. Additionally, after considering cash on hand, the remaining capacity under its revolving credit facility, and liquidity covenants, the Company had approximately $82 million of total available liquidity as of December 30, 2020.

As a result of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and related dining room closures and capacity restrictions, the Company now anticipates Adjusted EBITDA* for 2020 of between $24 million and $26 million.

The Company previously provided full year guidance of between $5 million and $7 million in cash tax refunds, however these are now expected to be received in fiscal 2021.

The Company’s previous guidance for Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of at least $10 million will be impacted by the revised expectation for Adjusted EBITDA* and the delayed receipt of cash tax refunds.

Denny’s expects to release financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Denny’s two planned virtual concepts will focus on burgers and melts, respectively. Both concepts have shown promising results in testing and each is expected to be launched in the first half of fiscal 2021 in over half of Denny’s domestic restaurants.

Preliminary Results
(Unaudited)
               
Changes in Same-Store Sales** Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
(increase (decrease) vs. prior year) 12/30/20   12/25/19   12/30/20   12/25/19
Company Restaurants (34.9 )%   0.5 %   (36.7 )%   1.9 %
Domestic Franchised Restaurants (32.8 )%   1.8 %   (30.9 )%   2.0 %
Domestic System-wide Restaurants (32.9 )%   1.7 %   (31.4 )%   2.0 %
               
      Franchised        
Restaurant Unit Activity Company   & Licensed   Total    
Ending Units September 23, 2020 66     1,598     1,664      
Units Opened     4     4      
Units Closed (1 )   (17 )   (18 )    
Net Change (1 )   (13 )   (14 )    
Ending Units December 30, 2020 65     1,585     1,650      
               
      Franchised        
Restaurant Unit Activity Company   & Licensed   Total    
Ending Units December 25, 2019 68     1,635     1,703      
Units Opened     20     20      
Units Closed (3 )   (70 )   (73 )    
Net Change (3 )   (50 )   (53 )    
Ending Units December 30, 2020 65     1,585     1,650      

*The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable GAAP estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

**Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Denny's will be participating virtually in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Denny’s presentation will take place on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation, which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, including the potential for further operational disruption from government mandates affecting restaurants; economic, public health, social and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending with respect to social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2019 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).  

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Denny's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denny’s Corporation Releases Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported selected preliminary and unaudited results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Denny’s Corporation to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 11, 2021
17.12.20
Denny’s Corporation Enhances Financial Flexibility