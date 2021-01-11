Gentex Provides Technology Update as Part of Virtual CES

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety. “The pandemic may have paused in-person events, but it hasn’t curtailed our new product development efforts,” said Gentex President & Chief Executive Officer Steve Downing. “CES is where we typically meet with customers, suppliers and potential partners to discuss our latest innovations. This year, we’re going to need to be equally innovative in the ways we keep everyone up to date.”

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with this year’s all-digital CES 2021, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) today provided an update of its product development efforts, which over the past year consisted of new partnerships, technology acquisitions, and product portfolio expansions that extend the company’s footprint not only in the automotive industry, but also entirely new markets.

Downing noted that in the weeks and months to come, the company plans to make a concerted effort to update key audiences on its technology developments using company announcements, web sites, newsletters, and new online presentation tools. Gentex customers are encouraged to contact their sales representative to setup a private, virtual CES presentation at a time of their convenience.

Digital Vision

Gentex’s expertise in digital vision is perhaps best demonstrated by its industry-leading Full Display Mirror (FDM), an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle.

In 2020, Gentex began shipping its FDM to two additional automakers and over 18 additional vehicle nameplates. That means the company is currently shipping FDM for a total of 8 automakers and over 50 vehicle models around the world.

“FDM puts the smart mirror on a whole new growth trajectory,” said Downing. “We turned the automatic-dimming mirror into a home for advanced features, and now with FDM, the mirror becomes an actual display, which opens the door to further feature integration.”