1847 Holdings Announces Plans for Up To $25 Million Capital Raise

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company” or “1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded, diversified acquisition holding company that leverages its management expertise to acquire lower-middle market businesses at attractive valuations in industries with unique characteristics and defensible market positions, today announced that it plans to launch a capital raising effort under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act. The targeted amount of the 14% Series B Convertible Preferred Share capital raise is $25 million. The use of proceeds for the offering will be primarily for working capital and future acquisitions.



Recently, on July 31, 2020, the Company successfully spun-off into an IPO one of its operating subsidiaries, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED), achieving a gross multiple on investment of 42x in sixteen months. 1847 Holdings’ current operating subsidiaries include Neese, an established agricultural services company, Asien’s Appliances, a leading Bay Area appliance retailer, and Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop, Inc., a custom cabinet manufacturer servicing the fast-growing economy of Boise, Idaho. The Company is poised for rapid growth as it continues to execute on its strategy of acquiring lower-middle market businesses at attractive valuations.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, “This capital raise is the next logical step for our company as it will provide sufficient capital to continue to build on our successes of 2020, which included the IPO of 1847 Goedeker. The Goedeker’s IPO demonstrated the economic power of our opportunistic business model. We acquired Goedeker’s for approximately $7 million, investing $714,000 for 54% of the company on a fully diluted basis. Today, 1847 Goedeker Inc. is valued at approximately $50 million. Shareholders of 1847 Holdings received 2.6 million shares of GOED, in the aggregate, through a share dividend. I expect 2021 to be another marquee year for 1847 Holdings, as we focus on growing the revenue and earnings of our existing operating subsidiaries and acquiring additional operating businesses as either add-ons or new platform subsidiaries.”