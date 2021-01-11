 

FAT Brands Announces Participation in 2021 Annual ICR Conference

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference.

The virtual conference will feature a 25-30 minute presentation from FAT Brands President & CEO, Andy Wiederhorn, followed by Q & A. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

To access the broadcast, participants may register for the ICR conference at https://icrconference.com/, or contact their ICR Representative.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

