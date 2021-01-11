FAT Brands Announces Participation in 2021 Annual ICR Conference

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference.



The virtual conference will feature a 25-30 minute presentation from FAT Brands President & CEO, Andy Wiederhorn, followed by Q & A. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EST.