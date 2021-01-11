 

Rubius Therapeutics Provides Operational Update and Outlines 2021 Objectives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

Initial Clinical Data Show RTX-240 Stimulates Innate and Adaptive Immunity
(NK Cells and T Cells) Supporting Proof of Mechanism –
Additional Results to be Presented in Early 2021

IND Cleared and Patient Screening Underway for Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RTX-321 in
Advanced Human Papillomavirus-Positive Cancers

Increased Productivity and Extended Product Shelf Life at Fully Owned Manufacturing Facility

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today provided an operational update and announced its 2021 objectives. Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer, will present these updates and review 2020 achievements on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. EST at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

“Rubius Therapeutics made significant progress in advancing our oncology pipeline and in-house manufacturing capabilities in 2020,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “To date, in the initial data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RTX-240 in advanced solid tumors, we have observed activation and expansion of both target cell populations, NK and T cells, indicating the ability of RTX-240 to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses. We plan to present additional clinical results in early 2021, and we plan to submit for presentation at a scientific conference.”

By showing that RTX-240 is activating and expanding NK and T cells, Rubius Therapeutics believes that the full data set from the Phase 1 clinical trial will unlock the potential of the RED PLATFORM across the entire pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Clinical Program Updates

RTX-240 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors and Relapsed/Refactory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapy product candidate that is engineered to simultaneously present hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BB ligand and IL-15TP (trans-presentation of IL-15 on IL-15Rα) in their native forms. RTX-240 is designed to broadly stimulate the immune system by activating and expanding both NK and memory T cells to generate a potent anti-tumor response.

Seite 1 von 5
Rubius Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rubius Therapeutics Provides Operational Update and Outlines 2021 Objectives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Initial Clinical Data Show RTX-240 Stimulates Innate and Adaptive Immunity (NK Cells and T Cells) Supporting Proof of Mechanism – Additional Results to be Presented in Early 2021 IND Cleared and Patient Screening Underway for Phase 1 Clinical Trial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Rubius Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference