Rubius Therapeutics Provides Operational Update and Outlines 2021 Objectives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Initial Clinical Data Show RTX-240 Stimulates Innate and Adaptive Immunity (NK Cells and T Cells) Supporting Proof of Mechanism – Additional Results to be Presented in Early 2021

Increased Productivity and Extended Product Shelf Life at Fully Owned Manufacturing Facility

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today provided an operational update and announced its 2021 objectives. Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer, will present these updates and review 2020 achievements on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. EST at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

“Rubius Therapeutics made significant progress in advancing our oncology pipeline and in-house manufacturing capabilities in 2020,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “To date, in the initial data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RTX-240 in advanced solid tumors, we have observed activation and expansion of both target cell populations, NK and T cells, indicating the ability of RTX-240 to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses. We plan to present additional clinical results in early 2021, and we plan to submit for presentation at a scientific conference.”

By showing that RTX-240 is activating and expanding NK and T cells, Rubius Therapeutics believes that the full data set from the Phase 1 clinical trial will unlock the potential of the RED PLATFORM across the entire pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Clinical Program Updates

RTX-240 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors and Relapsed/Refactory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapy product candidate that is engineered to simultaneously present hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BB ligand and IL-15TP (trans-presentation of IL-15 on IL-15Rα) in their native forms. RTX-240 is designed to broadly stimulate the immune system by activating and expanding both NK and memory T cells to generate a potent anti-tumor response.