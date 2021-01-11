 

Kiniksa Highlights Corporate Priorities and Expected 2021 Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  59   |   |   

- PDUFA goal date of March 21, 2021 for rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis -
- Data from Phase 2 portion of mavrilimumab Phase 2/3 trial in severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation expected in 1H 2021 -
- Final Phase 1 KPL-404 data expected in 1H 2021 -

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today highlighted its corporate priorities and expected 2021 milestones. Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa will provide further detail in a corporate presentation at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today, Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“2020 was marked by significant progress across our entire pipeline, setting the stage to build long-term value across our portfolio,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “Moving forward, 2021 has the potential to be a transformational year for Kiniksa with multiple catalysts expected across our pipeline, notably with the potential commercial launch of rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis in the first half of the year. As we focus on our launch readiness preparations, our commitment to bringing novel therapies to patients with unmet need remains at the core of our goals.”

Expected 2021 Milestones

Rilonacept (IL-1α and IL-1β cytokine trap)

  • Kiniksa’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis is March 21, 2021, as assigned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upon the acceptance of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA), with priority review. If approved by the FDA, Kiniksa expects the potential commercial launch of rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis in the first half of 2021 and consequently would evenly split profits on sales of all approved indications in the United States, including cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) and deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA), with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron).
    Seite 1 von 6
    Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiniksa Highlights Corporate Priorities and Expected 2021 Milestones - PDUFA goal date of March 21, 2021 for rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis -- Data from Phase 2 portion of mavrilimumab Phase 2/3 trial in severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation expected in 1H 2021 -- Final Phase 1 KPL-404 data expected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
22.12.20
Kiniksa Announces Data from U.S. Investigator-Initiated Study of Mavrilimumab in Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia and Hyperinflammation
15.12.20
Kiniksa Commences Dosing of Vixarelimab Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Prurigo Nodularis