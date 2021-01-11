Kiniksa Highlights Corporate Priorities and Expected 2021 Milestones

- PDUFA goal date of March 21, 2021 for rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis -

- Data from Phase 2 portion of mavrilimumab Phase 2/3 trial in severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation expected in 1H 2021 -

- Final Phase 1 KPL-404 data expected in 1H 2021 -

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today highlighted its corporate priorities and expected 2021 milestones. Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa will provide further detail in a corporate presentation at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today, Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.