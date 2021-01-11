Longroot Thailand, Which is Indirectly Controlled by Monaker Group, Signs Engagement with Magnolia, Sets Terms for $500-$700 Million ICO Portal Crypto Offering

As MQDC’s financial advisor, Longroot plans to manage MQDC’s initial coin offering for the Forestias , Thailand’s largest property development project, through its ICO portal using cryptocurrency. The ICO is also planned to extend to other jurisdictions through syndication with duly licensed firms in each jurisdiction. Longroot will receive a management and placement fee on the proceeds raised. Longroot’s fees will be due immediately upon closing of the offering, which is expected to occur during the second quarter of 2021.

WESTON, FL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (‘Monaker’ or the ‘Company’), a technology solutions company, today announced that Longroot Holding (Thailand) Company Limited, a Thailand company (‘Longroot’), which Monaker indirectly controls, which operates an initial coin offering (ICO) portal in Thailand, has signed a formal Engagement Letter with MAGNOLIA QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (‘MQDC’) (‘MAGNOLIA’), to represent MQDC as its financial advisor for a proposed ICO offering targeted between US$500 - $700 million.

Founded in 1994, MQDC, a business unit of DTGO Corporation Limited (DTGO), is a renowned Thailand-based real estate developer with a portfolio of developments that extend from condominiums to mixed-use and ‘theme’ properties. MQDC residential and mixed-use developments are built by its award-winning team with innovative, sustainable, and safe. The company is currently developing the Forestias, valued at approximately Thai ฿125 Billion (approximately US$4.12 billion).

Longroot’s financial services are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand to create digital assets for corporate clients. These unique cryptocurrencies are expected to allow consumers to invest in unique revenue streams and potentially wholesale travel, real estate homes and hotels, gaming assets and digital advertising – all complementary to Monaker’s portfolio and growth strategy.

A director and officer of DTGO controls a significant ownership in HotPlay Enterprise Limited (which is party to a pending share exchange agreement with Monaker as previously disclosed) (“HotPlay”), and various other related-party transactions exist between DTGO and HotPlay.

Additional information regarding Monaker’s interest in Longroot is available in Monaker’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 7, 2021, which is available at www.sec.gov.