 

Scienjoy Launches An In-depth Cooperation With BUPT on Web AR to Explore More Possibilities of Live Streaming Content And Experience

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy” , the “Company”, or “We”), (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced that recently, it entered into a cooperative agreement (the “Agreement”) with Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (“BUPT”) to launch their in-depth cooperation in the research of live streaming related technology and application scenarios based on lightweight Web AR technology.

According to the Agreement, the Company and BUPT will conduct technical research (including technical support exchange research) relating to the theme of Web AR technology in live broadcast-related technology and application scenarios including: (i) the current situation and future development trend of Web AR technology; (ii) the application scenarios of Web AR technology for live streaming industry; and (iii) the solution of “City Card” service combining live streaming e-commerce with Web AR technology. The results of the study will culminate in a series of systematic and authoritative research reports.

Web AR (or web-based augmented reality) is a digital technology that allows people to easily share AR experiences over web browsers of Android, iOS, Windows and Mac systems without application required. Based on URL format dissemination, Web AR meets the basic technical requirements of social media information flow and could be widely used in various fields.

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, “We look forward to the cooperation with BUPT. The cooperation between us will allow both the school and the enterprise to complement each other's advantages, share resources and benefits, and also cultivate suitable professional talents for the society and market. Most importantly, the research and application of Web AR technology will strengthen and optimize our self-owned intellectual property rights of mobile live streaming solutions and video surveillance technology. Therefore, we believe that the application of Web AR technology will enrich more interactive experiences and extend more possibilities of content, which will have a very strong effect on promoting our user acquisition and retention.”

