Scienjoy Launches An In-depth Cooperation With BUPT on Web AR to Explore More Possibilities of Live Streaming Content And Experience

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy” , the “Company”, or “We”), (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced that recently, it entered into a cooperative agreement (the “Agreement”) with Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (“BUPT”) to launch their in-depth cooperation in the research of live streaming related technology and application scenarios based on lightweight Web AR technology.



According to the Agreement, the Company and BUPT will conduct technical research (including technical support exchange research) relating to the theme of Web AR technology in live broadcast-related technology and application scenarios including: (i) the current situation and future development trend of Web AR technology; (ii) the application scenarios of Web AR technology for live streaming industry; and (iii) the solution of “City Card” service combining live streaming e-commerce with Web AR technology. The results of the study will culminate in a series of systematic and authoritative research reports.