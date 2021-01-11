 

Gentex Announces Partnership With Simplenight to Expand Its Connected Car Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) announced today that it is partnering with Simplenight to provide drivers and vehicle occupants with access to enhanced mobile capability for booking personalized entertainment and lifestyle experiences in addition to everyday purchases.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It is best known for suppling nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

Simplenight delivers a customizable and robust platform that enables brands globally to offer real-time bookability across multiple categories such as dining, accommodations, attractions, events, gas, parking, shopping and more. The platform is unique in that it is designed to seamlessly integrate into automaker infotainment and navigation systems, as well as mobile applications and voice assistants.

Gentex plans to integrate Simplenight into its current and future connected vehicle technologies, including HomeLink, the automotive industry’s leading car-to-home automation system. HomeLink consists of vehicle-integrated buttons that can be programmed to operate a myriad of home automation devices. Gentex is currently integrating Simplenight into its HomeLink Connect app, which helps users program their HomeLink buttons and control cloud-based devices from their vehicles.

“The Simplenight platform is the perfect complement to our growing list of V2I and transactional vehicle features,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex’s chief technology officer. “Mobile commerce platforms are executing billions of transactions annually, which will only increase in the coming rideshare and autonomous age. Our goal is to work with Simplenight on creative ways to help our automaker customers offer a one-stop shopping, connected-car experience.”

“Gentex’s vision greatly aligns with ours,” said Simplenight Founder and CEO Mark Halberstein. “By working together, our technology solutions for automakers build customer loyalty, increase engagement, and grow revenue via our transactional models.”

About Simplenight
Simplenight is a global technology company building innovative enterprise solutions including customizable bookability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising. Simplenight delivers ancillary revenue and increased customer loyalty for its partners.

About Gentex
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact
Craig Piersma
(616) 772-1590 x4316
craig.piersma@gentex.com

Gentex Investor Relations Contact
Josh O’Berski
(616) 772-1800 x5814
josh.oberski@gentex.com

Simplenight Media Contact
Daniel Domenighini
(503) 701-3011
danny@simplenight.com


Gentex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gentex Announces Partnership With Simplenight to Expand Its Connected Car Offering ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) announced today that it is partnering with Simplenight to provide drivers and vehicle occupants with access to enhanced mobile capability for booking personalized …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
Gentex Provides Technology Update as Part of Virtual CES
04.01.21
Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Earnings Release Date and Conference Call