Isaac Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots, is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTCPink:MSRT), a technology and media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry. The interview outlines the development of MSRT’s social media platforms, evolution of the Company, and goals for Q1 2021 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Dietrich explains the strategy driving the recent moves by MSRT. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to focus on monetizing its existing media channels – including one of the leading cannabis channels on YouTube – and minimizing expenses by implementing remote operations. MassRoots believes it could generate positive cash-flows from operations in 2021.

When asked about his goals for MassRoots in 2021, Dietrich tells Smith, “Our future is bright, and we plan to be one of the great comeback stories of the cannabis industry. We have significantly lowered our monthly burn rate by cutting expenses, expanded our social media platforms, raised smart capital, and are extremely optimistic about the planned purchase of the Herbfluence platform.” Dietrich added, “The Company is positioned to scale both its audience and revenues while keeping expenses to a minimum. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and SmallCapVoice.com’s audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-massroots-msrt/.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCPink: MSRT) is a leading media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, with a significant following and traffic across its online and social media platforms. MassRoots has been covered by CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, and Forbes. For more information on MassRoots, please visit IR.MassRoots.com.

About SmallCapVoice

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-f ....