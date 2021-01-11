Gentherm Announces New Independent Director

Meter served as Managing Partner, Michigan at KPMG LLP, a global firm that provides audit, tax and advisory services, from February 2018 until her retirement in December 2020. In this role, she led the strategic direction and growth of KPMG’s Detroit and Grand Rapids offices. She also served as the Partner-in-Charge of Audit for Michigan from 2013 to 2017, in addition to her role as an Audit Partner for 24 years where she gained extensive experience with operational, accounting, reporting and internal control issues, focused on Automotive OEMs and suppliers. Meter currently serves on the Board of Directors for VSP Global, Automotive Hall of Fame, and is the Chairwoman of Oakland Family Services, Inc. She is a former board member of the Detroit Economic Club, Detroit Regional Chamber, Downtown Detroit Partnership, and the former chairperson of the Michigan Association of CPA’s.

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Betsy Meter has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 8, 2021.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Betsy to Gentherm’s Board of Directors,” said Ronald Hundzinski, Chair of the Company’s Board. “Betsy brings deep technical accounting expertise across multiple industries that will be a valuable asset to Gentherm’s Board. As Managing Partner for KPMG Michigan, she was an accounting change leader who delivered exceptional value to the clients she served.”

“Betsy’s strategic mindset, strong track record of advising global companies and her vast network within the automotive community will help us strengthen shareholder value as we execute on our Focused Growth strategy,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “I am proud that Betsy will become our third female Board member, where her passion for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion will bring a unique perspective to our Board of Directors.”

Meter holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Michigan State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and received an Honorary Doctor of Law degree from Walsh College.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano, Gentherm

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contacts

Melissa Fischer, Gentherm

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.