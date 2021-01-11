 

Gentherm Announces New Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Betsy Meter appointed to Gentherm’s Board of Directors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Betsy Meter has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 8, 2021.

Meter served as Managing Partner, Michigan at KPMG LLP, a global firm that provides audit, tax and advisory services, from February 2018 until her retirement in December 2020. In this role, she led the strategic direction and growth of KPMG’s Detroit and Grand Rapids offices. She also served as the Partner-in-Charge of Audit for Michigan from 2013 to 2017, in addition to her role as an Audit Partner for 24 years where she gained extensive experience with operational, accounting, reporting and internal control issues, focused on Automotive OEMs and suppliers. Meter currently serves on the Board of Directors for VSP Global, Automotive Hall of Fame, and is the Chairwoman of Oakland Family Services, Inc. She is a former board member of the Detroit Economic Club, Detroit Regional Chamber, Downtown Detroit Partnership, and the former chairperson of the Michigan Association of CPA’s.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Betsy to Gentherm’s Board of Directors,” said Ronald Hundzinski, Chair of the Company’s Board. “Betsy brings deep technical accounting expertise across multiple industries that will be a valuable asset to Gentherm’s Board. As Managing Partner for KPMG Michigan, she was an accounting change leader who delivered exceptional value to the clients she served.”

“Betsy’s strategic mindset, strong track record of advising global companies and her vast network within the automotive community will help us strengthen shareholder value as we execute on our Focused Growth strategy,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “I am proud that Betsy will become our third female Board member, where her passion for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion will bring a unique perspective to our Board of Directors.”

Meter holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Michigan State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and received an Honorary Doctor of Law degree from Walsh College.

Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano, Gentherm
investors@gentherm.com 
248.308.1702

Media Contacts
Melissa Fischer, Gentherm
media@gentherm.com  
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.  For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Gentherm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gentherm Announces New Independent Director Betsy Meter appointed to Gentherm’s Board of DirectorsNORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Betsy Meter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Gentherm Appoints Steve Fletcher as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Medical Business
16.12.20
Gentherm to Participate in Virtual 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum