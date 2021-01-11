 

Algernon Highlights New Independent Research Review Identifying Ifenprodil as a Potential COVID-19 Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  76   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to highlight an independent research review (the “Review”) published in the January 5th edition of the European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience, that identified Ifenprodil as a possible re-purposed drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Review focuses on the sigma-1 receptor in the endoplasmic reticulum, a network of membranes inside a cell through which proteins and other molecules move, and its important role in SARS-CoV-2 replication in cells. The Review proposes the repurposing of traditional central nervous system (CNS) drugs that have a high affinity at the sigma-1 receptor, naming Ifenprodil as a potential treatment of SARS-CoV-2-infected patients.

The Review can be found here at Sigma-1 Receptor Research and was authored by Kenji Hashimoto and supported in part by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.

The Company recently announced that the last patient from the Phase 2b part of its multinational Phase 2b/3 human study of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of COVID-19, completed treatment as well as the required two-week follow up. The Company is projecting the final data set will be available before the end of February 2021.

“To date, we have mostly focused on Ifenprodil’s role as an NMDA receptor antagonist when exploring its potential as a COVID-19 therapeutic,” said Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. “However, its role as a sigma-1 receptor agonist is also well established and the connection with this receptor being a key therapeutic target involving SARS-CoV-2 replication is a very promising discovery, and adds to our confidence as we wait for the final results from our COVID-19 Ifenprodil study.”

The Company advises that it is not making any express or implied claims that Ifenprodil has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or the SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About NP-120 (Ifenprodil)

Ifenprodil is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (GluN2B). Ifenprodil prevents glutamate signalling. The NMDA receptor is found on many tissues including lung cells, T-cells, and neutrophils. Ifenprodil also exhibits agonist activity for the Sigma-1 receptor, a chaperone protein up-regulated during endoplasmic reticulum stress. 

Seite 1 von 3
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Algernon Highlights New Independent Research Review Identifying Ifenprodil as a Potential COVID-19 Treatment VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to highlight an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
30.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
24.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Out in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19
24.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
21.12.20
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! Webcast
17.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study Interim Data
17.12.20
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD PhD
15.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID Study

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:51 Uhr
1.096
Medikament gegen Coronavirus?!?
07.03.20
3
Es geht los...