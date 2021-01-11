 

Sonic power meets intelligent care, with the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

January 11, 2021

  • Introducing Philips Sonicare’s most advanced electric toothbrush with SenseIQ technology, designed to sense, adapt and care for a personalized approach to oral health
  • The Philips Sonicare app is powered by AI and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush for real-time guidance and personalized recommendations to improve brushing habits
  • Featuring a clinically proven premium all-in-one brush head, which removes up to 20x more plaque [1], providing up to 15x healthier gums [2] and up to 100% less stains in less than 2 days [3]

Amsterdam, the NetherlandsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announces the launch of the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology. Philips’ most advanced electric toothbrush is designed around you, providing an optimum, personalized cleaning experience by sensing your brushing style and adapting as you brush. Featuring a premium all-in-one brush head, it delivers the complete package for plaque removal, stain removal and gum care, so you can clean without compromise every single day.

SenseIQ technology delivers a personalized clean
As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares for your teeth and gums, offering a truly unique and personalized brushing experience. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, the cleaning motions you use and the coverage you achieve – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also monitor how long and how often you brush.

Most of us apply too much pressure while brushing, which is why the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. Its state-of-the-art technology is simple and effortless, delivering the ultimate clean every time.

Premium all-in-one brush head
The premium all-in-one brush head is designed to brush away plaque, remove stains and care for gums without the need to switch brush heads and do guesswork on the modes. The angled bristles help remove up to 20x more plaque [4], whilst providing flex to compensate for any excess pressure. Triangular tips can remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days [5] and the longer bristles provide a deep clean for gums that are up to 15x healthier [6]. This is Philips’ all-time best brush head, helping you to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums with ease.

