Antares Pharma Announces Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance of $175-200 Million

EWING, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”), a pharmaceutical technology company, today announced guidance for full-year 2021 and expects revenue to be in a range of $175 to $200 million, which assumes no significant disruptions to supply or operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also updated its guidance for full-year 2020 and expects revenue to be in a range of $145 to $150 million from $135 to $155 million.



Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, “We are pleased with the significant commercial advancements we made last year, primarily driven by strong demand for XYOSTED and Teva’s generic EpiPen, despite the challenging environment due to the global pandemic. Based on these achievements, we have narrowed our full-year 2020 revenue guidance. As we look ahead, we expect growing demand for XYOSTED and the generic EpiPen, in addition to a successful relaunch of NOCDURNA. Our expectations for 19-36% year-over-year revenue growth in 2021, based on the mid-point of the 2020 guidance, also assumes a range of revenue scenarios for the potential approval and launch of Forteo by our partner Teva in the U.S.”

