electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance

December 31, 2020 cash and cash equivalents of $22.6M

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today provided an operating and business update as well as select unaudited financial guidance for the fourth quarter.

“Notwithstanding the resurgence of COVID-19 case counts which began midway through the fourth quarter and impacted our customers and our ability to access them, we were able to deliver greater than 40% year-over-year revenue growth,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “In addition, we made progress on many clinical and operational fronts. Our COVID-19 initiatives, including our investigator initiated clinical studies, are ongoing. Additionally, a third investigator-initiated trial commenced, for opioid use disorders. We have signed a distribution agreement outside of the U.S. and UK into Eastern Europe and expect to announce additional international distribution agreements in the coming months. We reported favorable topline data from our PREMIUM II study, further supporting our previously announced label expansion into the important migraine prevention market. Finally, we bolstered our government channels initiatives through the addition of retired Navy Commander Sylvester Steele, a seasoned U.S. Navy and business development executive. We are well financed, and we are eager to turn the page on a new year with numerous opportunities in front of us.”

COVID-19: The company previously announced that gammaCore Sapphire CV has been made available to known or suspected COVID-19 patients with asthma exacerbations under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The therapy is available by prescription through the VA or DoD, from Premier Specialty Pharmacy, and telehealth consults are available at www.getgammacore.com. While the gammaCore Sapphire CV has not generated significant revenue, the company is pleased with the level of interest in from clinicians and patients, which leverages one of the earliest areas of research for the company – reactive airway disease (RAD).