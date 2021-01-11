 

electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  59   |   |   

Full year 2020 revenue expected at the upper end of previously announced guidance range of $3.3M - $3.5M; greater than 40% growth over full year 2019 revenue of $2.4M

Net cash used for the fourth quarter 2020 of $3.7 million, compares favorably to previously announced guidance of $4M

December 31, 2020 cash and cash equivalents of $22.6M

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today provided an operating and business update as well as select unaudited financial guidance for the fourth quarter.

“Notwithstanding the resurgence of COVID-19 case counts which began midway through the fourth quarter and impacted our customers and our ability to access them, we were able to deliver greater than 40% year-over-year revenue growth,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “In addition, we made progress on many clinical and operational fronts. Our COVID-19 initiatives, including our investigator initiated clinical studies, are ongoing. Additionally, a third investigator-initiated trial commenced, for opioid use disorders. We have signed a distribution agreement outside of the U.S. and UK into Eastern Europe and expect to announce additional international distribution agreements in the coming months. We reported favorable topline data from our PREMIUM II study, further supporting our previously announced label expansion into the important migraine prevention market. Finally, we bolstered our government channels initiatives through the addition of retired Navy Commander Sylvester Steele, a seasoned U.S. Navy and business development executive. We are well financed, and we are eager to turn the page on a new year with numerous opportunities in front of us.”

COVID-19: The company previously announced that gammaCore Sapphire CV has been made available to known or suspected COVID-19 patients with asthma exacerbations under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The therapy is available by prescription through the VA or DoD, from Premier Specialty Pharmacy, and telehealth consults are available at www.getgammacore.com. While the gammaCore Sapphire CV has not generated significant revenue, the company is pleased with the level of interest in from clinicians and patients, which leverages one of the earliest areas of research for the company – reactive airway disease (RAD).

Seite 1 von 7
electroCore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance Full year 2020 revenue expected at the upper end of previously announced guidance range of $3.3M - $3.5M; greater than 40% growth over full year 2019 revenue of $2.4M Net cash used for the fourth quarter 2020 of $3.7 million, compares favorably to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
electroCore, Inc. Announces Agreement with Pro Medical Baltic to be Exclusive Distributor for gammaCore Sapphire in Eastern Europe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
6
elektroCore, Inc. - mit MÄRZ 2020 FDA-Zulassung für die vorbeugende Behandlung von Migränekopfschmer