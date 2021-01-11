Seer and Bruker Sign Commercial Agreement to Expand Market for Unbiased, Deep Proteomics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that they have signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with Bruker Corporation, one of the world’s leading analytical instrumentation companies. This agreement will enable Seer to market the timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer system together with its Proteograph Product Suite. The combined product offering provides customers with a complete and scalable workflow for unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale proteomics - making proteomics more accessible to a broader range of customers, including those interested in adding proteomics to their genomics and multi-omics studies.

The Proteograph Product Suite comprises Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, an automation instrument, and software that enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, and depth and breadth of data. It is designed to be efficient, easy-to-use, and to accurately survey thousands of proteins with precision. The Bruker timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer combines trapped ion mobility (TIMS) with ultra-high resolution QTOF technology to enable unbiased high-throughput proteomics. The combined solution of the Proteograph and the timsTOF Pro positions customers across a range of applications and markets to expand or add unbiased, deep and rapid proteomics at scale to their research with confidence.

“Our partnership with Bruker will allow us to build an ecosystem of more integrated workflows that address the needs of existing and emerging customers, for a more complete solution around unbiased, deep proteomics and proteogenomics,” said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer for Seer. “The combination of the Proteograph and timsTOF Pro mass spec will enable customers to significantly enhance the speed and depth of insights from their experiments at the scale needed to properly power multi-omics studies. In doing so, we believe that we are meeting a critical unmet need, accelerating adoption of unbiased and deep proteomics workflows across a range of existing and emerging applications and markets.”