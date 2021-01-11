Canterra Minerals Announces Trading on the OTC Pink Market

The common shares of the Company are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. The Company, additionally, has submitted an application for uplisting shares to the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”). The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CTM" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "DXZB". The OTCQB application remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of certain listing requirements.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM)(OTC Pink: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Financial Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) has accepted the Company's Form 211 for filing and its common shares have begun trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "CTMCF".

About the OTC

The OTC offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. The OTC Pink Open Market provides brokers a platform for transparent trading with the goal of enhancing liquidity, achieving fair valuation and providing efficient access to U.S. investors. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in central Newfoundland. The Company’s flagship asset is the Wilding Gold Project, 50km south by logging road from Millertown. Canterra’s team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of two of Canada's four diamond mines, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in BC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-1448

Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.