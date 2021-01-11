 

Sunworks Names Gaylon Morris as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Transformational Leader with Established History of Driving Growth to Lead Sunworks

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Gaylon Morris as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Morris is a transformational leader with a proven record of driving revenue growth and profitability in the construction, engineering, and renewable space.

Mr. Morris joins Sunworks after two decades leading large-scale engineering and construction companies through transition and growth. Prior to joining Sunworks, Mr. Morris served as Business Strategist at Rosendin Electric, one of the largest electrical contractors, where he was responsible for identifying, researching, and developing go-to-market strategies to target new market opportunities. Before Rosendin Electric, he was Senior Vice President of Operations for Strategic Growth and Market Development at Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI), a large, national electrical contractor. At CEI, Mr. Morris was responsible for developing and successfully implementing strategies for CEI’s growth divisions, specifically in Modular Manufacturing, Renewable Energy (photovoltaics and storage), and Utility Electrical (transmission, distribution, and substation). Other previous experience includes senior executive roles at NTS Corporation, Methode Electronics and MET Laboratories, along with serving in the United States Navy, where he was a Submarine Service Reactor Plant Operator.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks’ Chairman of the Board said, “The Board believes Gaylon is the ideal CEO to lead Sunworks through its next growth phase. We are impressed by his established track record of driving profitable growth and his expertise transforming organizations in the engineering and construction industries. Additionally, we are optimistic as we enter 2021 - during the fourth quarter we raised more than $34 million in cash through our at-the-market equity sales, which extinguished our shelf registration filed on May 21, 2019. Under Gaylon’s leadership, we are confident that Sunworks’ current backlog will be executed efficiently while he also focuses on streamlining operations and identifying strategic growth opportunities to drive higher profits, ultimately enhancing shareholder value.”

Mr. Morris added, “The renewable space continues to experience expansive growth and economic support, specifically in solar power and storage. Sunworks is well-positioned with its backlog, cash balance, and rapidly expanding target market as homeowners, residential developers, commercial businesses, and municipalities consider solutions to maximize energy savings while leveraging enhanced renewable incentives. I am excited to join the Sunworks Executive Team and Board of Directors and believe we will reposition the company to capitilize on strong industry tailwinds while driving profitable, long-term growth.”

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The Company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, state and federal, public works, and residential. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK IR
646.809.4048
rob@fnkir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2f9f4ec-57b0-4d1e ...




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunworks Names Gaylon Morris as Chief Executive Officer Transformational Leader with Established History of Driving Growth to Lead SunworksROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board