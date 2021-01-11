Zogenix Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Product Sales

Total FINTEPLA preliminary, unaudited net product sales of approximately $8.1 million for the fourth quarter



As of December 31, 2020, 492 healthcare prescribers had completed FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification process

As of December 31, 2020, more than 550 patients had been prescribed FINTEPLA and were enrolled in the REMS program, and 416 patients were receiving reimbursed therapy

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2020, were approximately $505.8 million

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today reported select preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. In addition, the Company highlighted its key 2021 corporate objectives.

“2020 marked a year of tremendous achievements for Zogenix, highlighted by the successful commercial launch of FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome in the U.S.,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “We are extremely pleased with our launch progress and believe our strong results in the fourth quarter reinforce FINTEPLA’s potential to provide transformational and durable seizure reduction for many Dravet syndrome patients. We look forward to further increasing U.S. physician and patient adoption of FINTEPLA in the year ahead. Moreover, we are excited to launch FINTEPLA in the EU shortly, following recent receipt of marketing authorization.”

Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter FINTEPLA Net Product Sales

Based on preliminary, unaudited financial information, the Company expects total FINTEPLA net product sales to be approximately $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Unaudited cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2020, were approximately $505.8 million.

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary, unaudited and subject to adjustment. It does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company’s fourth quarter of 2020. Zogenix expects to report its complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 in February 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, 492 healthcare providers had completed the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification process. In addition, as of December 31, 2020, more than 550 patients had been prescribed FINTEPLA and were enrolled in the REMS program, and a total of 416 patients were receiving reimbursed therapy, of which approximately 60% were new to FINTEPLA.