 

Establishment Labs Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today reported preliminary revenue and cash figures for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Preliminary and unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 is expected to be in the range of $26.5 million to $27.5 million, reflecting approximately 10% to 13% growth compared to the $24.2 million reported in the same period in 2019, and approximately 16% to 20% higher than the $22.8 million reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Preliminary and unaudited fiscal year 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $84.2 million to $85.2 million, above the $80 to $82 million guidance provided during the Company’s third quarter earnings call.

Cash at December 31, 2020 is expected to be approximately $84.0 million, an increase from the $81.4 million reported as of September 30, 2020.

“Establishment Labs finished 2020 with incredible momentum surpassing even our own expectations,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer. “Our contingency planning related to COVID-19 in Q2 of 2020 contributed significantly to our second half success and has us very well positioned for 2021. We continue to gain market share globally, and a suite of new products and services, including our launch into breast reconstruction, should further advance our sales growth and market share gains.

“I would also like to highlight the incredible teamwork here at Establishment Labs,” Chacón-Quirós continued. “Our company-wide response to this pandemic has been a testament to our organizational agility, and every member of our team deserves recognition and credit.”

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call Information

Establishment Labs expects to announce its full fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results in early March 2021 and host a conference that day to discuss those results. The reporting date and conference call information will be announced in February.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

