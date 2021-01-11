nLIGHT AFX-1000 Selected as a 2021 Prism Award Finalist

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a global leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that its single-mode AFX fiber laser has been selected as a 2021 Prism Award Finalist.

nLIGHT’s AFX-1000 was developed to enable the widespread adoption of laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) metal additive manufacturing for series production. nLIGHT’s AFX fiber laser has been shown to significantly increase build rates while maintaining excellent material quality and consistency. AFX achieves these results by allowing the beam size and shape to be tailored in real time, entirely within the fiber laser, and without the use of complex free-space optics. This unique capability is also anticipated to provide significant benefits for advanced laser welding and other high-precision processing applications.