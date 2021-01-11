nLIGHT AFX-1000 Selected as a 2021 Prism Award Finalist
nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a global leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that its single-mode AFX fiber laser has been selected as a 2021 Prism Award Finalist.
nLIGHT’s AFX-1000 was developed to enable the widespread adoption of laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) metal additive manufacturing for series production. nLIGHT’s AFX fiber laser has been shown to significantly increase build rates while maintaining excellent material quality and consistency. AFX achieves these results by allowing the beam size and shape to be tailored in real time, entirely within the fiber laser, and without the use of complex free-space optics. This unique capability is also anticipated to provide significant benefits for advanced laser welding and other high-precision processing applications.
The Prism Awards is an annual international competition that honors the best new optics and photonics products on the market. Since 2008, SPIE, along with media partner Photonics Media, has presented awards to companies and individuals that are creating products that make a difference, solve problems, and improve life through photonics. This year, there were a record 149 applications from 18 countries. 2021 Prism Award winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony in March 2021.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
