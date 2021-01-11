GTX Corp in Partnership with KGH Receives Multiple Government Agency Orders for PPE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, and a supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE), announced today that it has fulfilled multiple orders for PPE from government agencies including the United States Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These orders were quickly processed and shipped in coordination with our strategic partner, Kiernan Group Holdings (KGH), a risk management firm headquartered in Alexandria, VA.



GTX and KGH partnered in 2018 to bring GTX’s flagship wearable tech solution, the patented GPS SmartSoles , to communities requiring an added layer of oversight protection for vulnerable seniors. The partnership has since expanded to include sensor-based technology and PPE health & safety products to the law enforcement, homeland security and defense communities.

“Expanding our partnership with GTX to provide PPE was the easiest decision we made since this pandemic began,” stated Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, CEO of KGH. “We are in the risk management business where preparedness always matters and our partnership with GTX helps protect those who protect our communities, educate our children, and stand on the frontlines. GTX provides exactly what the customer needs, whether that person is a parent, educator, first responder, or member of our military: a consistent supply of high-quality products, many made in the U.S.A., fair market pricing, and fast and dependable delivery. In this complex environment, our mission is to best support those who serve us because access to PPE should not be complicated.”

“As the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, now more than ever there is a growing need for just in time delivery of crucially needed protective equipment and COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits. In partnership with KGH, we have expanded our ability to support government agencies and gained visibility into additional market sectors, while empowering KGH to provide a wide range of health and safety products to the community,” commented Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp.

GTX recently launched COVID Antibody test kits and has noticed a significant increase in demand. Available at wholesale volume pricing and direct to consumers on GTX’s website which is currently selling 2 Rapid Test kits for $34.99 with free shipping.