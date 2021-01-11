 

GTX Corp in Partnership with KGH Receives Multiple Government Agency Orders for PPE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:29  |  54   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, and a supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE), announced today that it has fulfilled multiple orders for PPE from government agencies including the United States Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These orders were quickly processed and shipped in coordination with our strategic partner, Kiernan Group Holdings (KGH), a risk management firm headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

GTX and KGH partnered in 2018 to bring GTX’s flagship wearable tech solution, the patented GPS SmartSoles, to communities requiring an added layer of oversight protection for vulnerable seniors. The partnership has since expanded to include sensor-based technology and PPE health & safety products to the law enforcement, homeland security and defense communities.

“Expanding our partnership with GTX to provide PPE was the easiest decision we made since this pandemic began,” stated Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, CEO of KGH. “We are in the risk management business where preparedness always matters and our partnership with GTX helps protect those who protect our communities, educate our children, and stand on the frontlines. GTX provides exactly what the customer needs, whether that person is a parent, educator, first responder, or member of our military: a consistent supply of high-quality products, many made in the U.S.A., fair market pricing, and fast and dependable delivery. In this complex environment, our mission is to best support those who serve us because access to PPE should not be complicated.”

“As the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, now more than ever there is a growing need for just in time delivery of crucially needed protective equipment and COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits. In partnership with KGH, we have expanded our ability to support government agencies and gained visibility into additional market sectors, while empowering KGH to provide a wide range of health and safety products to the community,” commented Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp.

GTX recently launched COVID Antibody test kits and has noticed a significant increase in demand. Available at wholesale volume pricing and direct to consumers on GTX’s website which is currently selling 2 Rapid Test kits for $34.99 with free shipping.

Seite 1 von 3


GTX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTX Corp in Partnership with KGH Receives Multiple Government Agency Orders for PPE LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, and a supplier of personal protective equipment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
GTX Corp Launches COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kit Expanding its Line of Medical Products and Supplies