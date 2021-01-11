Alphamin Exceeds Fourth Quarter Guidance and Achieves Record Production/ Provides Update on Growth Initiatives

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin 1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational update for the quarter ended December 2020:

Description Units Actual Quarter

ended

December

2020 Quarter

ended

September

2020 Variance Tons Processed Tons 93,560 96,086 -3% Tin Grade Processed % Sn 4.2 3.8 10% Overall Plant Recovery % 74 71 4% Contained Tin Produced Tons 2,898 2,563 13% Contained Tin Sold Tons 2,306 2,695 -14%

_____________

1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020

2 Production information is disclosed on a 100% basis. Alphamin indirectly owns 84.14% of its operating subsidiary to which the information relates.

Operational Performance

Tin production increased 13% to a quarterly record of 2,898 tons and was higher than our previous market guidance of 2,600 to 2,800 tons. This outperformance was due to better than expected tin feed grades and plant recoveries. The processing plant performed at an average recovery of 74% for the quarter, including a record recovery of 77% achieved in December 2020.

Quarterly sales decreased by 14% due to extreme seasonal rains impacting export road conditions. Weather stations across the export route reported rainfall above 159% of the long-term mean. The short dry-season (Jan-March) allows road maintenance to be done and already road conditions are improving, and we expect to recoup the majority of the quarter’s sales shortfall during Q1 2021.