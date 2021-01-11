 

Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021

11.01.2021   

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The health crisis has accelerated the inevitable shift towards digital technology and it's become clear that companies with the right tools are leading the charge. When businesses were forced to shut their doors during lockdowns, digital tools quickly became essential, creating an exciting opportunity for companies offering digital solutions of all kinds. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK), which is being acquired by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), quickly became the go-to communication platforms. At the same time, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP) is helping businesses sell their merch online amid closures, while BBTV (TSX:BBTV) is continuing to help both businesses and influencers increase viewership and drive revenue from their content.

Digital media tech company BBTV (TSX:BBTV) has built a multi-million dollar business by helping content creators grow their audiences and generate revenue from their content. The company went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October and has continued to sign new deals and grow its offerings since.

On January 11, BBTV announced the launch of its new Video Comparison analytics solution, which helps its content partners compare content from their library to see how one piece of content performs against another. The new tool informs content strategy for content creators, and is a great addition to the existing suite of solutions that helps creators grow their viewership and revenue.

BBTV's technology-enabled solutions helped it reach new record highs in 2020 and growth is likely to continue as the company signs deal after deal. In December alone, BBTV signed new SaaS content management agreements with both the NBA and Canada Media Fund (CMF), and secured several paid direct advertising branded entertainment campaigns across consumer verticals like gaming, entertainment, food, and fashion. In November, the company announced the signing of new international gaming partners who collectively achieve 217 million monthly video views and boast over 23 million subscribers.

