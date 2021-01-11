 

PET Foam Market for Structural Composites to Attract Growth on Basis of Rising Popularity across Varied Applications TMR

- The functional and physical properties of PET foam for structural composites present tremendous growth opportunities for the market to grow rapidly

- Benefits such as optimum mechanical performance, lightweight, and decreased thermal conductivity may bring immense growth prospects for the PET foam market for structural composites during the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The escalating use of PET foam for structural composites across a wide range of applications across the transportation, packaging, and construction industries may bring tremendous growth prospects for the global PET foam market for structural composites across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Transparency Market Research

PET foam for structural composites is 100 percent recyclable and has a lower carbon footprint as compared to PS foams. This aspect helps in accelerating the growth of the PET foam market for structural composites.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have conducted an extensive study on the PET foam market for structural composites. After a scrutinized analysis of each factor, TMR researchers estimate the global PET foam market for structural composites to expand at a CAGR of ~7 percent between 2020 and 2030. The PET foam market for structural composites was valued at US$ 180 mn in 2019. The PET foam market for structural composites is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 425 mn by the end of the forecast period, that is, 2030.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on PET Foam Market for Structural Composites: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The increase in the popularity of PET foam for structural composites over other substitutes will invite profitable growth opportunities for the market. The ongoing research and development activities by the players in the PET foam market for structural composites will invite phenomenal growth. Research activities will strengthen the influence of the PET foam market for structural composites in the packaging sector in the near future.

PET Foam Market for Structural Composites: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at Transparency Market Research consider the benefits of PET foam for structural composites over PS foams as a prominent growth-generating factor. The analysts further add that the increasing demand from the automotive sector for PET foam for structural composites will further add extra stars of growth. The analysts advise the players in the PET foam market for structural composites to focus on reducing production barriers for enhancing efficiency in operations.

