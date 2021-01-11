 

Applebee’s Offers Guest-Favorite Matchup with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée

It’s time to match up your favorite playoff game with Applebee’s favorite deal matchup. Now for a limited time, guests can create the perfect match by adding an order of one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just $1.* This deal is available however guests choose to dine – Applebee’s Carside To Go, Applebee’s Delivery or your local neighborhood restaurant where dine-in is open.**

Applebee’s delicious crispy Double Crunch Shrimp is battered, fried golden brown and served with tasty cocktail sauce. When paired with an order of any one of Applebee’s juicy steak entrees, like the delicious 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin, guests will be happy to save on a great deal. Fans can visit their local Applebee’s, or order via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google), to enjoy it for themselves.

And to really cure those winter blues, Applebee’s is giving you something to cheers to with its latest Mucho cocktails, the NEW $5 Snowy Sips. Escape the cold with the Tipsy Snowman, a tropical treat made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Malibu Coconut topped with gummy candy. Or, enjoy a Blue Raspberry Freeze – brr-ing on big flavor with this frozen Bacardi daiquiri and it’s blue raspberry swirl to celebrate the year to come. Every Applebee’s Mucho cocktail is made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Snowy Sips are available To Go at participating locations.***

“As we head into a new season, Applebee’s only resolution is to keep making our guests happy by giving them more of what they love,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “With not one but TWO great deals, we’re doing just that. Guests can treat themselves to a delicious, juicy steak with a dozen of our delicious Double Crunch Shrimp for only one dollar and cozy up for the winter with the luscious libations of our Tipsy Snowman and Blue Raspberry Freeze. Whatever you may choose, you can't go wrong spending this season with Applebee’s.”

To order Applebee’s for To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). To determine if your local restaurant is open for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* At participating locations. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 per steak entree order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last.

**All deliveries subject to availability.

***Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Spooky Sips available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s has 1,728 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of September 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Disclaimer

