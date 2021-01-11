Halliburton Joins With Prairie View A&M University to Create and Fund New $1 Million Scholarship

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced the establishment of a new $1 million Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). Scholarships will be awarded to eligible junior and/or senior students majoring in Accounting, Management Information Systems, Finance and Engineering.

“This fund is an opportunity for Halliburton to support Prairie View A&M and deepen our diversity and inclusion mission while building our pipeline of future talent,” said Halliburton Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Miller. “We are excited to support PVAMU and the outstanding students in the College of Business and College of Engineering, as well as building on our historical success with the Texas A&M university system.”

“We are grateful for Halliburton’s commitment to the success of our engineering and business students. Their provision of scholarships, mentoring and internships for Halliburton Scholars will enhance greatly these students’ prospects for successful careers,” said Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons.

Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund criteria is on the PVAMU website. Students interested in applying can do so through March 15, 2021.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Prairie View A&M University

Designated an institution of “the first class” in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master’s degrees, and doctoral degree programs through nine colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.

