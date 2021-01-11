 

Fiverr to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 18, 2021

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • What: Fiverr’s Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
  • When: February 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial +1 (866) 360-3590, or +1 (412) 317-5278 for callers outside the United States and reference “Fiverr”
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fiverr.com
  • Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 25, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529, or +1 (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the United States and entering the access code 10150856

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, over 3 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

