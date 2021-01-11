 

Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Revenue in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company has sold approximately 52,200 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary record revenue2 of $93.0 million for the full 2020 year.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold approximately 15,800 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary record revenue2 of $29.7 million. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the three month period was $3.9 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,630 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1. These results should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 as and when released.

Note 1
The Company has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) attributable gold equivalent ounces and (ii) cash operating margin. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently. Note these figures have not been audited and are subject to change. (i) As the Company’s operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Company presents attributable gold equivalent ounces as it believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance in comparison to other mining companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. The Company’s royalty and other commodity stream revenue is converted to an attributable gold equivalent ounce basis by dividing the royalty and other commodity stream revenue for that period by the average realized gold price per ounce from the Company’s gold streams for the same respective period. These attributable gold equivalent ounces when combined with the gold ounces sold from the Company’s gold streams equal total attributable gold equivalent ounces sold and may be subject to change. (ii) The Company presents cash operating margin as it believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting cost of sales, excluding depletion from revenue and dividing this figure by attributable gold equivalent ounces sold ([$29.7 Million - $3.9 Million]/15,800 attributable gold equivalent ounces).

