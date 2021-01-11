Propanc Biopharma Analyzes Pancreatic Proenzymes Vs T-Cell Therapy Targeting Solid Tumors Such as Pancreatic, Ovarian & Colorectal Cancers

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today analyzes pancreatic proenzymes versus T-Cell therapy when targeting solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. The analysis is prepared by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. James Nathanielsz, in collaboration with joint lead researcher, Professor Macarena Perán, from the University of Jaén, Granada, Spain.

Cell differentiation therapy using pancreatic proenzymes has shown to degrade the fibrotic tissue on the surface of solid tumors and therefore might impair tumor engrafting, tumor niche formation and even cancer stem cell subpopulation activation. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are making significant inroads in the way we treat cancer today, but there is a genuine need to continually challenge ourselves to improve the standard of care for many cancer types,” said James Nathanielsz. “At Propanc, we share a vision to develop and commercialize a novel approach using pancreatic proenzymes for the long-term treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors. Our goal is to reduce the threat of cancer by extending life meaningfully, but not at the expense of great toxicity. This humanitarian cause affects us all.”

Everybody knows what cancer is. Cells in the body begin to divide rapidly and uncontrollably in the body, with an ability to migrate from one location and spread to distant sites. However, when a cell becomes undifferentiated, forgetting how to do its job and investing all its energy in proliferating, it becomes cancerous. Unlike normal cells, cancer cells multiply, but do not differentiate. Most common therapies take advantage of the uncontrolled proliferation and kill these cells by targeting the cell division machinery. These therapies are effective, but affect healthy cells as well, particularly those with a high cell turn over, inducing undesirable effects. More recently, scientific advancements have meant that T-cell therapies are considered a tremendous improvement compared to older treatments. T-cell therapy involves using specific T-cells from the patient’s own immune system. Doctors take a type of white blood cell from the patient’s body and genetically change the cells in a lab so they can better find the cancer. Then millions of these target-seeking cells are put back into the patient.