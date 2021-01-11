Varex to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences

CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference Varex will be presenting on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:35 pm ET. The listen-only webcast link is: https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs2/vrex/1625178

Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference

Varex will be presenting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:30 am ET.

The listen-only webcast link is: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LWPA7dJbS2isjiSGAsl1TA

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Sam Maheshwari, will provide an overview of Varex’s business and prospects. Varex’s presentation will be webcast and accessible to the public via the company's website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005537/en/