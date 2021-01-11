 

ProPhase Labs to Present at the NobleCon17 Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 12 45 p.m. Eastern Time

Company Exceeding Near Term Goals & Expands 2021 Testing Capacity

Surpasses Targeted $30 Net Profit Margin Per COVID-19 Test

GARDEN CITY, NY, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase Labs”), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that management will present at the NobleCon17 Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference taking place January 19th - 20th, 2021.

ProPhase Labs CEO Ted Karkus is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its newly formed subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, which operates a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) accredited laboratory in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and recently entered into a lease for a new 25,000 square foot COVID-19 testing facility in Garden City, New York.

Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs, stated: “I am excited to report new testing metrics at NobleCon17 with our anticipated launch of additional COVID-19 testing services from our newly acquired lab in Garden City, New York later this month. Interest and demand for our lab processing services has been high, motivating us to build our second lab with capacity to be able to process up to 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day by next month. This capacity is in addition to our successful ramp up of our first lab in New Jersey. We look forward to sharing more on our developing story during our formal presentation and with new investors throughout the conference,” concluded Karkus.

NobleCon17 Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Time: 12:45 p.m. EST, 9:45 a.m. PST
Webcast: https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest - Track 1
Replay: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/0ea17b2d55f043578d885999a36 ... - Track 1
Location: Virtual

A replay of the webcast will be available at the replay link above approximately 24 hours following the live presentation and will also be available in the company’s new investor relations section here.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ProPhase Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to PRPH@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. Its dietary supplement line of products, TK Supplements, has extensive distribution in major FDM (Food, Drug and Mass) retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and RITE-AID. The Company’s recently formed wholly-owned subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., is a rapidly developing CLIA laboratory business that offers COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) testing services. ProPhase Labs is dedicated to creating sustainable value for shareholders over the long-term through growth of its existing businesses. It is also continuing to explore strategic investments and additional acquisition opportunities. For more information visit us at www.ProPhaselabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
PRPH@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


