 

Assure Sets Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in Full-Year, Fourth Quarter 2020

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced an annual and quarterly record for cash collection and number of procedures in full-year and fourth quarter 2020.

John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO said, “I am proud of the progress our billing and collections team has made and the success we have had in meeting our objectives in 2020. Since fully taking over the revenue cycle management function in February 2020 after our legacy 3rd party billing provider was terminated due to poor performance, Assure invested heavily in this area by hiring a seasoned leader, staffing a 20-person internal billing and collections team and migrating to a platform that has an automated and integrated process, transitioning from what had historically been an entirely manual system.”

Results and expectations relating to billing and collections include:

  • The Company collected a record $23.9 million in full-year 2020. This included a record $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Comparitively, in 2019, full-year cash collections was $15.9 million, including $2.4 million in the fourth quarter. The revenue figures referenced relate to a combination of technical IONM services and cash collected from Provider Network Entities (“PNEs”) for professional IONM services.
  • For revenue related to technical IONM services only and excluding cash collected from PNEs for professional IONM services, which are recorded separately, the Company collected a record $13.8 million in full-year 2020. This included $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Comparitively, in 2019, full-year cash collections was $8.0 million, including $1.3 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Strong billing and collections have made the Company operationally cash flow positive for the period of March through December 2020.
  • Assure’s 2020 cash collections include over $1.2 million from 2016 and 2017 receivables. This will be categorized as new revenue and income in 2020, as these amounts had previously been reserved and written-off.
  • Based upon recent discussions with various insurance providers, Assure expects to continue the strong trend of collections in 2021.
