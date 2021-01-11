Assure Sets Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in Full-Year, Fourth Quarter 2020

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced an annual and quarterly record for cash collection and number of procedures in full-year and fourth quarter 2020.



John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO said, “I am proud of the progress our billing and collections team has made and the success we have had in meeting our objectives in 2020. Since fully taking over the revenue cycle management function in February 2020 after our legacy 3rd party billing provider was terminated due to poor performance, Assure invested heavily in this area by hiring a seasoned leader, staffing a 20-person internal billing and collections team and migrating to a platform that has an automated and integrated process, transitioning from what had historically been an entirely manual system.”