 

BurgerFi Brings Half Dozen Additional Locations to the Middle East

The better-burger concept signed a multi-unit development deal to open restaurants in Saudi Arabia

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the fastest growing better burger chains, will continue to expand its presence in the Middle East in 2021. The restaurant company has signed a multi-unit development agreement with Food Supplies Co. LLC to open six restaurants in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement marks the second country BurgerFi is developing in the Middle East. The brand currently has two other locations in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

“While our main focus is to grow from our dominant position as the market leader in Florida in the ‘Better Burger’ category and expand domestically to other states in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions – we anticipate we'll also pursue strategic opportunities both in other parts of the U.S. and countries beyond our borders,” says Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi. “We currently operate in the Middle East and believe that we have selected the strongest partners to develop the brand in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Food Supplies Co. has principal offices in Saudi Arabia and is led by Founder and CEO, Thamer AlHathal and Director of Operations and partner, Waleed Naif AlHathal.

“We were very attracted to BurgerFi from the start because of their quality in food – especially that they use beef that is free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics – and the strong foundation in the company and their team. We have such a huge demand for this type of concept in Saudi Arabia and we know that BurgerFi will fill that void,” says Thamer AlHathal, Founder and CEO of Food Supplies Co. “BurgerFi is an extremely fast-growing concept and we are excited to get ahead of the game and be part of this revolutionary restaurant and grow it in the Middle East. We created this food group – Food Supplies Co. – for the purpose to open BurgerFi's across Saudi Arabia and to offer locals a chance to enjoy the incredible food and experience this great brand has to offer. We see this as a long-term partnership and look forward to what the future holds.”

