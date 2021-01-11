PlantX Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Listing would provide access to the United States market and position Company to accelerate its business strategy
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – PlantX Life Inc. (the “Company” or “PlantX”) (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce today that it has taken a significant step to enhance its investor profile by launching a new capital markets strategy focused on the United States (“U.S.”). As a result, the Company has applied to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”).
PlantX believes that a listing on NASDAQ will provide even further opportunities to broaden its institutional and retail investor base and enhance the Company’s visibility while accelerating growth. PlantX hopes to further expose the Company’s brand to the U.S. market and ultimately raise the Company’s overall profile to enhance shareholder value.
In advance of an anticipated listing on NASDAQ, PlantX will file a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The listing of the Company's common shares on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including meeting the necessary share price requirements and the SEC declaring the Form 40-F Registration Statement effective. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VEGA."
“With our sustained and continuous growth, this is a natural step forward,” said PlantX founder, Sean Dollinger. “We’re looking forward to the opportunities that this move can create for the plant-based movement.”
About PlantX Life Inc.
As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.
