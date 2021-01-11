PlantX Announces Application to List on NASDAQ

Listing would provide access to the United States market and position Company to accelerate its business strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – PlantX Life Inc. (the “Company” or “PlantX”) (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce today that it has taken a significant step to enhance its investor profile by launching a new capital markets strategy focused on the United States (“U.S.”). As a result, the Company has applied to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”).

PlantX believes that a listing on NASDAQ will provide even further opportunities to broaden its institutional and retail investor base and enhance the Company’s visibility while accelerating growth. PlantX hopes to further expose the Company’s brand to the U.S. market and ultimately raise the Company’s overall profile to enhance shareholder value.