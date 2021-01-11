Conversion Labs Appoints Leading Telehealth Professional, Dr. Anthony Puopolo, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Puopolo will be responsible for overseeing the company’s rapidly expanding network of state licensed physicians and ensuring that the company is delivering the highest quality of care. He will also work closely with Conversion Labs’ product and marketing teams to optimize the company’s telemedicine offerings and support expansion into new verticals.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, has appointed licensed personal care and wellness physician and psychiatrist, Dr. Anthony Puopolo , to the new position of chief medical officer.

Dr. Puopolo brings to Conversion Labs more than 20 years of executive and professional healthcare experience, including serving in senior leadership positions at several medical institutions and organizations. He most recently served as the regional medical director for SwiftMD , which provides personalized telemedicine services to individuals, groups and employers.

“We are fortunate to have found an accomplished physician like Dr. Puopolo with a diverse background in primary care, mental health and integrative medicine,” stated Justin Schreiber, CEO of Conversion Labs. “In addition to his experience in practicing medicine, Dr. Puopolo is a pioneer and entrepreneur in the telemedicine world with a deep understanding of how to manage the delivery of virtual medical care. Dr. Puopolo’s experience and leadership adds tremendous value to our organization as our patient population and physician network both continue to grow.”

Dr. Puopolo founded Integrative Wellness Medical Group where he specialized in wellness coaching, pharmacological management and psychotherapy. He previously served as a physician at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group , where he provided to more than 2,000 patients an individual-focused approach to health care.

Dr. Puopolo completed an intensive wellness fellowship with the acclaimed Dr. Andrew Weil, the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. Working alongside Dr. Weil, he received in-depth training on strain-counterstain techniques, herbal medicines and dietary supplements, nutritional education and lifestyle medicine.

“I’m excited to join Conversion Labs, one of the world’s fastest growing telemedicine companies, because how it so effectively uses telemedicine to help patients improve their health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Puopolo. “I look forward to using my knowledge in medicine and wellness to help fulfill this important mission.”