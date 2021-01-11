 

Daniel Smeak, DVM, ACVS, Joins Inotiv as Vice President, Surgical Models

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi”, the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced that Daniel Smeak, DVM, ACVS, has joined the Company as Vice President, Surgical Models, effective December 30, 2020.

Dr. Smeak is based at the Company’s Fort Collins, CO, site, a facility in which the Company has recently invested nearly $1 million in upgrades and improvements, including mechanical upgrades to improve energy efficiency, and room modifications to increase capacity.

“Dan is a skilled and experienced surgeon, with humble confidence and a commitment to delivering exceptional client experience that aligns with Inotiv’s core values,” said Dr. Don Maul, Sr. Vice President, Surgical Models. “Dan adds credibility and versatility to the surgical device services we provide our sponsors. His talent is a valuable asset as our Company continues to solidify our position as a premier CRO in the United States and beyond.”

Before joining Inotiv, Dr. Smeak enjoyed a thirteen-year career at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital as Professor and Chief of Small Animal Surgery and Dental/Oral Surgery. Previously, Dr. Smeak was at The Ohio State University for 27 years, where he advanced through the academic ranks from assistant professor to professor, and then Section Head, Small Animal Surgery at the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences.

Dr. Smeak’s credentials and training include a BS and DVM with high honor from Michigan State University, a rotating Small Animal Internship at the Colorado State University Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, and a Residency in Small Animal Surgery at The Ohio State University, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. Dr. Smeak became a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 1986. He has been active ever since, serving as a productive academic surgeon, resident mentor, researcher and clinical teacher. In addition, he is an award-winning continuing education speaker and laboratory instructor worldwide.

“The opportunity to work with Inotiv’s Fort Collins surgical team is exciting to me,” said Dr. Smeak. “Inotiv has earned a remarkable reputation for delivering excellent client experiences with highly ethical practices. Contributing to the development of cutting edge medical advances for humans and animals, and supporting the growth of this dynamic Company were especially influential in my decision to join Inotiv. I’m happy to be a part of this team and look forward to engaging with clients.”

About the Company

The Company is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Company Contact:
Beth A. Taylor
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 765.497.8381
btaylor@inotivco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05f1486-5885-4c17 ...


