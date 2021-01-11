Resonant Joins the Wi-Fi Alliance Following High-Volume Wi-Fi Socket Win with a Tier-1 Handset OEM

With global economic value of Wi-Fi expected to reach nearly $3.5 trillion USD by 2023 with billions of devices shipped each year, Resonant’s technology showcases the ability of our ISN technology to develop designs that can meet the exacting demands of Tier-1 handset manufacturers using existing technologies, demonstrated by the recent Wi-Fi filter design win, as well as create XBAR based designs for the new 6 GHz applications. We believe XBAR is the only RF filter technology that has showcased the ability to innately meet the complex requirements for bandwidth of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and 6E applications.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter intellectual property connecting People and Things, has become an official member of the Wi-Fi Alliance, a global non-profit industry association of companies who share a vision of seamless connectivity.

"We welcome Resonant to the Wi-Fi Alliance and look forward to its contributions to expanding Wi-Fi into the 6 GHz spectrum in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Edgar Figueroa, President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance.

Resonant’s proprietary XBAR technology is ideally suited for high-frequency 5 and 6 GHz Wi-Fi applications, such as Wi-Fi 6E, a rapidly emerging segment of the market. Resonant is working to ship their first Wi-Fi 6E samples to customers in the first half of 2021, and recently announced that they secured a high-volume Wi-Fi socket with a Tier-1 Handset OEM.

“Resonant’s XBAR RF filter technology is optimized for the wide bandwidths, high frequencies, low loss, and high rejection required for the Wi-Fi industry to fully realize the capacity and speeds of Wi-Fi 6E – the strength of which has been validated through our strategic partnerships with leading RF filter manufacturers,” said George B. Holmes Chairman & CEO of Resonant. “In particular, our XBAR structure avoids the compromises in performance, and the increase in size and cost, when BAW and FBAR structures are used for 6E band filters.”

Resonant recently announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 50 million RF filters designed with the Company’s proprietary ISN technology. The RF filters cover a total of 9 cellular and Wi-Fi bands across multiple customers, primarily for use in mobile handset, infrastructure, asset tracking (GPS) and automotive applications.