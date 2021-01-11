Ehave Forms Partnership with Cognitive Apps to Introduce Revolutionary AI Voice Assistant That Will Revolutionize Mental Health in Psychedelic Sector
Ehave along with Siri, Cortana, Dragon Professional, and Alexia will change the future of voice and health technology
MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced it has licensed revolutionary AI to unlock the human voice as a
meaningful measurement of health. The AI technology is a mobile app that is a mental health monitoring tool based on voice tone and context analysis. Characteristics of the human voice, such as
voice tone and context analysis, are what medicine labels vocal biomarkers.
Vocal biomarkers reveal vital information about an individual’s health, as well as help in detecting serious diseases and health risks. They are medical signs coming from features in the human voice, similar to other biomarkers like pulse and blood pressure. Capturing and analyzing subtle changes in the human voice, like pitch, intensity, vocal tract coordination, jitters, shimmers, tremors, and pauses, creates a range of health measurements that provide a more complete picture of an individual's health in seconds.
The AI app is capable of analyzing the human voice to identify dishonest answers to questions about behavior. This will assure researchers and medical professionals get honest, concrete answers. AI voice technology can aid with early detection and prognosis of potential mental health problems, like bipolar disorder and depression, as well as provide a more complete picture of our health. Psychedelic researchers or medical providers using our Ehave dashboard, or collaborating with our dashboard, will be able to use our AI technology to intake and run their clinical trials and or research.
Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Ehave said, “Ehave will now be able to provide Psychedelic mental health professionals the ability to help recognize early signs of psychiatric illness and provide them a means of monitoring treatment responses. We have simplified the process and condensed it to an app that will reside on the phone the patient already has. Instead of reacting to patient's mental health issues, Ehave will be able to provide our mental health partners an opportunity to prevent the issue before it happens. This will be useful in treating patients with conditions that are underdiagnosed, like mood and anxiety disorders.”
