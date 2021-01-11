Ehave Forms Partnership with Cognitive Apps to Introduce Revolutionary AI Voice Assistant That Will Revolutionize Mental Health in Psychedelic Sector

Ehave along with Siri, Cortana, Dragon Professional, and Alexia will change the future of voice and health technology

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced it has licensed revolutionary AI to unlock the human voice as a meaningful measurement of health. The AI technology is a mobile app that is a mental health monitoring tool based on voice tone and context analysis. Characteristics of the human voice, such as voice tone and context analysis, are what medicine labels vocal biomarkers.



Vocal biomarkers reveal vital information about an individual’s health, as well as help in detecting serious diseases and health risks. They are medical signs coming from features in the human voice, similar to other biomarkers like pulse and blood pressure. Capturing and analyzing subtle changes in the human voice, like pitch, intensity, vocal tract coordination, jitters, shimmers, tremors, and pauses, creates a range of health measurements that provide a more complete picture of an individual's health in seconds.