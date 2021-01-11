 

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 4 January to 8 January 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 12,620 156.83 1.979.172
4 January 2021
5 January 2021
6 January 2021
7 January 2021
8 January 2021 		300
400
500
500
500 		170.00
169.31
175.19
178.42
185.80 		51,000
67,724
87,595
89,210
92,900
Accumulated under the programme 14,820 2,367,601

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 4 January 2021– 8 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 14,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.190% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


Disclaimer

