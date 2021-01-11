MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 4 January to 8 January 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,620
|156.83
|1.979.172
|
4 January 2021
5 January 2021
6 January 2021
7 January 2021
8 January 2021
|
300
400
500
500
500
|
170.00
169.31
175.19
178.42
185.80
|
51,000
67,724
87,595
89,210
92,900
|Accumulated under the programme
|14,820
|2,367,601
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 4 January 2021– 8 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 14,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.190% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
