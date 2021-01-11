Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces Another Agreement with a Major National Utility

As a result of the agreement being announced today, ME 2 C has agreed to dismiss all claims brought against the utility in the patent litigation initiated by ME 2 C, and the utility has agreed to withdraw from petitions for Inter Partes Review which had been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office pertaining to such patents. These proceedings will continue with respect to the remaining defendants involved.

CORSICANA, TX, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced the signing of an agreement to provide a leading national utility (the “utility”) with a non-exclusive license to certain ME 2 C patents related to the Company’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants, for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plants.

“We are pleased to see continued momentum in our litigation strategy having now reached agreements with three of the largest coal-fired power plant operators nationally. We believe these agreements represent industry-wide recognition of our patented technologies setting the stage for significant supply-side growth with these utilities and others currently operating our two-part SEA process without protection of a license,” said Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C. “This major utility has agreed to license our patented technologies moving forward and we are working closely with them to secure their supply-side business.

“With a solid business-first approach, we are having success in reaching agreements to rectify the past, obtain recognition of our intellectual property position in the present and align all stakeholders for a sustainable, profitable future together. We look forward to organic growth in our supply business with major U.S. utilities – further defining our path to profitability in 2021,” concluded MacPherson.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .